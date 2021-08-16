Committed to developing affordable housing

Everyone deserves to live in a comfortable, clean, affordable place they call home.

It’s no secret that San Diego is an expensive place to live. Throughout our city, residents at all income levels are experiencing a lack of affordable housing options at their price point.

Murfey Company has been committed to constructing affordable housing since completing our first development in Pacific Beach 10 years ago. We continue to design and build housing that is more affordable for all San Diegans.

Our multifamily residential development rents are geared toward one-income households: the single adult living on their own or the young college grad who is moving into their own place for the first time.

We accomplish this mission in many ways.

Generally, Murfey Company constructs studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment homes. These units feature modest square footage and include desirable amenities, such as washer and dyers. The property themselves offer curb appeal and a great location in which the walkability factor is high.

Many of our units are planned in areas of the city that are being redeveloped and revitalized. Banker’s Hill, Point Loma, Hillcrest and Pacific Beach are neighborhoods where you will see these types of Murfey Company projects.

Currently, we are developing a 100-unit project, Secoya (pictured), in Banker’s Hill that will offer 73 very affordable studio apartments for people seeking housing in the city. This property features a hot tub, outside grilling area with backyard space for entertaining, and an 8th floor roof top deck with views of the city and Coronado.

We also are developing a single-family home neighborhood at CA-94 and Euclid Avenue. This is a 47-unit single-family home development that has 20 detached homes and 27 townhomes. Murfey Company is proud that this development will give first-time homebuyers the opportunity to enter the real estate home market.

Our success is a reflection of the City of San Diego’s policies and programs. Mayor Todd Gloria and city officials are committed to the affordable housing. Murfey Company benefits from city incentives, which in turn allows us to build more affordable housing units.

As native San Diegans, my brother Russ and myself want to see San Diego grow, thrive and succeed. We are doing our part to maintain San Diego’s reputation as an amazing place for businesses and communities. Providing affordable housing supports these goals.

Murfey Company is a leader in both residential and nonresidential development in San Diego and Southern California that is committed to excellence. For more information, visit www.murfeycompany.com.