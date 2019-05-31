Technology is changing the face of construction

It is hard to imagine walking into a home or office building and not have access to an Internet connection or cell service.

Technology allows us to manage a thermostat from the opposite side of the country or be alerted of a water leak. On-site cameras monitor who is at the front door and let us know when a delivery is made.

Technology forward offices are the norm for countless industries and professionals: building engineers control the heating and cooling system from an off-site location, security cameras record activity and clients tap into the wireless Internet during meetings.

Construction industry technology provides solutions to challenging issues and problems from the preconstruction phase to developing budgets and timetables and completing commercial and residential projects.

Smartphones and mobile apps have improved communication from the job site to the manager’s office, making project collaboration easier. Meetings can be held virtually, which reduces travel time. Mobile technology for cell phones and tablets or laptops allows data to be collected in “real time”. The progress, lack of progress or any issue that surfaces can be transmitted quickly to the office or the project site.

Construction firms use data analytics to make better decisions, increase productivity, improve jobsite safety and reduce risks. Data helps to create successful predictions for project outcomes and is an important component of developing accurate scenarios when estimating and bidding projects.

In the construction industry, technology is creating a safer environment, improving collaboration and increasing productivity, too.

Materials and equipment sensors track inventory, which saves money by reducing hard costs. Drones identify on-site hazards through photos, and robots perform simple and at times dangerous tasks.

Technology aids in properly training and monitoring workers with a goal of accident prevention and a reduction of serious injuries and worker deaths. Wearable technology can be embedded into apparel and personal protective equipment, such as work boots and hard hats. This technology monitors movement and identifies dangerous situations, including potential medical concerns on the jobsite.

Another game changer is the use of site sensors, which can monitor the temperature at a construction site, track noise levels and note potential hazards.

Technology benefits both the industry and buyers in residential and commercial development. However, for technology to work effectively and efficiently, it is important that plans are included early in the design process, such as the preconstruction phase, to achieve the best results.

