Paralegal or Attorney – THE DEBATE CONTINUES!

With consumers today, increasingly sophisticated about their needs, and information readily available via internet searches, some find traditional Attorney services beyond their needs or budget. With Attorney hourly wages as high as $ 500.00 + in many cases, the consumer must decide if the legal task needing resolution is worthy of such expertise and cost.

Most trained Paralegal’s work under the supervision of a licensed Attorney. They write documents that are specifically directed and reviewed by their employing Attorney. And for many consumers, such expertise and supervision is exactly what is needed. For others, this process is ‘over-kill’ in both result and cost similar to visiting a Cardiac Surgeon for a common cold!

Today’s consumers have available another option for legal services called ‘Legal Document Assistants.’ We are independent of Attorney interaction, are still licensed in the County of practice and must have proper bonding. Such disclosures must be made to the engaging consumer with the provision strictly enforced that legal advice is not offered and that we, as Legal Document Assistants, must act in a ‘ministerial fashion’ and specifically directed by the consumer. Business - Professional Code sections 6400-6415 details such rules.

In my office, I consider myself primarily a Counselor at Heart. I answer my phone daily and offer direction in matters of Landlord Evictions, family disputes, Divorce, LLC’s, Incorporations, Wills, Trusts, Deed preparation, , offering unlimited telephone conversation to guide today’s sophisticated and educated consumer in the direction the thought best. Often I direct the caller to an Attorney, or Court Appointed Paralegals for family Law matters. I listen very carefully regarding consumer needs and have no problem in referring to traditional Attorney services.

As a former Realtor and residential property manager and growing up in a Realtor household, I tend to instinctively cater to the needs of Realtor’s and their clients. I respect and treasure any referrals and understand how hard the Realtor works for their client trust. I spend the time by phone carefully suggesting options rather than making decisions for the inquirer. And all my telephone conversations are at no cost. I freely admit I ‘do telephone’ pretty well and help the inquirer reach a conclusion that meets their needs.

So, Gary Whitehead and Associates is not a Law Office and we do not practice law. We practice ‘direction and results’ with a listening ear.

