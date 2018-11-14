Ways & Means opening in former Alfonso’s space, delayed to 2019

The opening of Ways & Means Oyster House has been pushed back a year, with management citing “construction issues.” The restaurant space at 1251 Prospect St. (which previously housed Alfonso’s Mexican restaurant) has been under construction since 2017. It was previously planned to open in spring 2018.

There are Ways & Means Oyster Houses in Huntington Beach and Portland, Oregon and there are a dozen more in the process of opening. According to press material, the restaurant was created in the tradition of high-end oyster bars, boasting fresh seafood and seasonal dishes. Ways & Means has developed a collection of private label products, including oysters, wine, rum and beer to create an extensive cocktail menu.

Senior account executive Rubina Khanmohamed of Ajenda Public Relations (the firm managing the eatery) said the La Jolla location will open in early 2019 and has been postponed “due to construction delays.” She was unable to elaborate further.

The menu will feature a small plate format with a price range that begins at $4, with items for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Signature dishes include the Ways & Means Oysters, served with a Champagne mignonette and lemon; and a nationally recognized Top-10 Lobster Roll, stuffed with Maine lobster and mango coleslaw, drizzled with aioli, on a brioche bun.

The concept is centered on a bar program featuring an exciting selection of cocktails composed of high-quality spirits and fresh ingredients. A smattering of local, seasonal and specialty beers will be on tap, flowing from opening to closing every day. — wmoysters.com