Rocking out at Springboard West Fest in Ocean Beach

The third annual Springboard West Music Festival came to Ocean Beach Jan. 10-12 with 50 artists and bands performing for enthused crowds scattered throughout town. The two-day long conference portion of the event began on Thursday with a "Band Bootcamp," where the 40 bands and 10 solo artists (chosen from thousands of applicants) got to attend workshops, panels and pitch sessions with music industry professionals. These professionals included Guns N' Roses' first manager Vicky Hamilton, award-winning producer Dale Penner, and casting directors from "American Idol," "The Voice" and "The Four."

The festival wrapped up Saturday with the Band & Brew crawl. The daylong event (which didn't end until after the 1 a.m. after-party), featured all 50 artists performing at Winston's, OB Theatre, The Harp, Mother's Saloon and OB Brewery.

As festival founder Barry Coffing says on the Springboard West website: "There are so many artists and bands around the world that have the talent, the perseverance, the strength — but never had the moment to prove themselves or find out from professionals what they need to do to take the next step. The festival/conference provides just that."

Proceeds benefited the Autism Tree Project Foundation, Pioneer Day School and Sustainable Artists.—Savanah Duffy