Another addition to Waverly Gate Wall is complete in La Jolla

The installation of a new section on the Waverly Gate Community Wall (at the Waverly Street entrance ramp to the grassy park behind Bird Rock Elementary) was finished and dedicated in early March. Many Bird Rock merchants and residents participated by purchasing a commemorative tile in 2018 and adding their personal message to the patchwork quilt-style mosaic mural.

On March 1, Bird Rock Community Council (BRCC) president John Newsam and Beautification Committee chair Barbara Dunbar presented a check from the 2018 tile sales to Bird Rock Elementary principal Andi Frost to benefit school programs.

The Waverly Gate Community Wall is an ongoing beautification project that tells an ever-expanding story about the Bird Rock community. It was created with a three-fold purpose: to honor members of the community, raise funds, and connect the community through a storytelling beautification project near the entrance to Bird Rock Park.

Each tile is hand-created and hand-stamped by Bird Rock artist Jane Wheeler. Proceeds from the tile sales go to the school and other neighborhood beautification projects.

The gate and park entrance from Colima and Waverly Street were made possible by the BRCC's dedicated work, especially under Joe La Cava, BRCC president in 2009, when the gate first opened. LaCava worked for more than 5 years to create this accessible entrance for the community.

"The Wall symbolizes how Bird Rock families and merchants come together time and time again, put aside our individual differences, and provide for the common good of our community," LaCava explained.

To purchase a 6-inch by 6-inch tile for $150 for the 2019 wall addition themed, "The 25th Anniversary of the Bird Rock Community Council," contact info@birdrockcc.org or Jane Wheeler at (619) 822-1120 or dwheeler@san.rr.com