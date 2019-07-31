La Jolla Symphony & Chorus hires new executive director

After a recently concluded nationwide search, La Jolla Symphony & Chorus (LJS&C) has appointed Stephanie Weaver, D.M.A., its next executive director. Weaver will begin her tenure at LJS&C in late September 2019, following the retirement of LJS&C executive director Diane Salisbury.

Weaver currently serves as executive director of the Cape Conservatory in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a position she has held since 2011.

“The board of directors is very pleased to have nationally respected arts administrator Stephanie Weaver join our organization,” said Brian Schottlaender, LJS&C board president. “For the last 20 years, Dr. Weaver has provided leadership to several distinguished institutions committed to the education of young and old in the musical arts. We are delighted to welcome her to La Jolla, and look forward to working with her to advance the La Jolla Symphony & Chorus to even greater heights.”

In addition to being an experienced arts administrator and educator, Weaver is an accomplished pianist. She received her D.M.A. degree in Piano Performance from Michigan State University and her B.A. and M.A. degrees in Piano Performance from the University of Western Ontario.

Advertisement

Prior to her position with the Cape Conservatory, she served a dozen years at the Ann Arbor School for the Performing Arts, first as the School’s Dean of Music and next as its president and executive director.

“I am simply thrilled to be joining the team at La Jolla Symphony & Chorus this coming fall. Diane Salisbury, conductor Steven Schick and the board have clearly built an inspiring, innovative ensemble worthy of national recognition and capable of great future growth. I look forward to becoming a part of the rich cultural community of San Diego and La Jolla and to working with the leaders, musicians and supporters of this impressive organization,” Weaver said.

LJS&C will open its 65th season Nov. 2-3, 2019 at Mandeville Auditorium on the UC San Diego campus with Schick conducting a program featuring Gioachino Rossini’s Overture to William Tell, Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and the Béla Bartók Concerto for Orchestra. The soloist will be violinist Peter Clarke.

LJS&C is an independent, non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation, comprised of volunteer musicians from all walks of life, including community members, UC San Diego students, staff and faculty, as well as professional musicians.

Advertisement

The ensemble is dedicated to keeping the spirit of community music-making vibrant for future generations. In addition to performing six concert weekends a year, LJS&C provides educational in-reach by bringing students to open rehearsals, concerts and music clinics, and it provides outreach to City and County school children.

For ticket information and a full season schedule, visit lajollasymphony.com