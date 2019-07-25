Summer Fun Guide: Events in La Jolla and San Diego, July/August

Here are some best bets for arts-and-entertainment events in La Jolla and the San Diego region for summer 2019, from the end of July to beginning of August:

———

• Bayside Summer Nights concert series: 7:30 p.m. through Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Here are this week’s highlights:

July 28: Award-winning hip-hop artist, actor, film producer and poet, Common joins the San Diego Symphony conducted by Steven Reineke for a one-night-only showcase.

Aug. 3: The B-52s, one of rock music’s most enduring bands, performs its groundbreaking hits “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

Aug. 4: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Yaniv Dinur, pays tribute to Beethoven in a concert of his “Symphony No. 7,” “Leonore Overture No. 3,” and a performance of his “Piano Concerto No. 1" by rising star pianist Dominic Cheli.

———

• Birch Aquarium: 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

Snorkeling with the sharks: 8 a.m. every other weekend through Sept. 22. Join aquarium naturalists and visit leopard sharks in their underwater home off the La Jolla coast. Intermediate swimming ability is required and previous snorkeling experience is recommended. Participants must supply their own gear. Ages 10 and older (minors must also be accompanied by a paid adult). Cost: $25-$30. Pre-purchase required.

Seahorses and Seadragons: Weedy and Leafy Seadragons, as well as several species of seahorses and pipefish, are on view in a new permanent exhibit that celebrates the care and conservation of these unique creatures. Exhibit included with cost of Aquarium admission.

———

• Del Mar Racetrack Summer Concert series: Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. dmtc.com/concerts

Del Mar is gearing up for its milestone 80th season brimming with weekend concerts and events that will bring thousands of locals and vacationers to the iconic seaside track for a spectacular summer scene. Concerts are free with admission before the start of the last race, concert admission is $30 after the last race. The 2019 concert lineup includes:

Aug. 2: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Aug. 3: Iration

———

• La Jolla Historical Society’s Wisteria Cottage: 780 Prospect St., La Jolla. (858) 459-5335. lajollahistory.org

On display in the Wisteria Cottage gallery, “History in Motion: Devices & Wizardry in Early Cinema” looks at La Jolla’s 1920s film history using movie posters, antique movie-making equipment and much more. Exhibition open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, June 8 through Sept. 8. Free.

———

• La Jolla Music Society SummerFest: Aug. 2-23 at Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center’s Baker-Baum concert hall, 7600 Fay Ave. Individual concert prices vary. Shows at 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. (858) 459-3728. ljms.org

Aug. 2: Opening Night’s “The Time Traveler’s Suite,” an exploration into music across the centuries

Aug. 3: “Songs of Heaven and Earth,” with works by Bach, Messiaen and Mahler

Aug. 4: “Ancient Voices,” 3 p.m. with Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun,” George Crumb’s mystical Vox Balaenae (Voice of the Whale) for three masked players

———

• La Jolla Riford Library: 7555 Draper Ave. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

Lights! Camera! Reading! The City of San Diego Public Library puts books center stage for the annual Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, “It’s Showtime at Your Library,” encourages participants to seek adventure, undiscovered worlds, romance and more through reading during the summer months.

The Summer Reading Program has five participation levels: (ages 0-2), pre-readers (ages 3-5), kids (ages 6-11), youth (ages 12-17) and adults (ages 18 and up). Participants must read 10 books or log 10 hours of reading to complete the program. Upon completion, readers are eligible for prizes like museum passes, meal vouchers and book bags.

The program runs through Aug. 31. Register online to view a list of recommended books at sandiego.gov/SummerReading or by visiting the La Jolla Riford Library.

Kids programs start at 10 a.m.

July 26: Ta-Da! Exploring the science of magic

July 29: Bilingual storytime

July 31: Toddler yoga

Aug. 2: Walk on the Wild Side: An animal show

———

• Padres Baseball: San Diego Padres baseball team has a series of home games at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown San Diego. This week, the Padres take on the Baltimore Orioles, July 29-30. Tickets and details: mlb.com/padres