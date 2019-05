The G.O.L.D. Diggers (Gifts Of Loving Donors) held its 26th annual Hats Off to Our Heroes! luncheon April 11 at the Admiral Kidd Club in Point Loma, where 13 organizations modeled specially designed chapeaus to garner guests' votes for cash prizes to benefit their programs. The prizes up for grabs ranged from $2,500 to $750. Two non-profits were chosen to receive special gifts of $5,000 — Honor Flight San Diego and Support the Enlisted Program (STEP). Learn more at golddiggerssandiego.org