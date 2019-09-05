Photos: Surfers join community to raise funds for cancer research at Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational in La Jolla

The 26th annual “Surfing for a Cure” Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational took place Aug. 18, 2019 near Scripps Pier to raise research funds for the Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health. The event began with a surfing competition pairing teams (four surfers and a surfing legend) in a friendly contest. Afterward, a festive luau featured Polynesian dance, live music, a tropical buffet and live and silent auctions for ticketed attendees. The event has raised nearly $9 million for cancer research since it began in 1994. For more details, visit luaulegendsofsurfing.org