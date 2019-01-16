La Jolla-area Rotary Club members meet to connect

As is its tradition, the five La Jolla-area Rotary Clubs meet once a year to rekindle friendships and share resources for their humanitarian projects. At the 2019 annual meeting, held Friday, Jan. 11 at the Braille Institute, local Rotarians heard a keynote address from Rotary International President Barry Rassin.

"We are the organization dedicated to eradicating polio from the face of the world," said Rassin, who noted that Rotary's polio campaign began in the late 1970s. "It's frustrating that it is taking so long — last year there were 29 cases of polio — but we're going to finish the job. We are going to eradicate polio; it's our number one priority."

To learn more about La Jolla Sunrise Rotary (meetings 6:58 a.m. Thursdays, La Jolla Shores Hotel, 8110 Camino del Oro), visit portal.clubrunner.ca/10139

To learn more about Rotary Club of La Jolla (meetings noon Tuesdays at La Valencia Hotel, 1132 Prospect St.), visit rotarycluboflajolla.com