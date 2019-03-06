LA JOLLA NEWS NUGGETS

New Dr. Seuss book coming in September

The second posthumous Dr. Seuss book will be published in September, 28 years after author Theodor Geisel died at his La Jolla home. “Dr. Seuss’ Horse Museum” (Random House) will feature classic Dr. Seuss characters the Cat in the Hat, the Grinch, and Horton the Elephant, along with famous horse artwork by Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock and others.

“I remember fondly the days when Ted would come to Random House to hand-deliver his latest work, which included reading aloud to staff gathered in a conference room,” said Cathy Goldsmith, Geisel’s former art director, who prepared “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum” for publication. “Pouring over (this) manuscript brought me right back to those days.”

The manuscript, along with unfinished drawings, was discovered in Geisel’s Mt. Soledad home in 2012, alongside “What Pet Should I Get?” — which became a No. 1 New York Times bestseller upon its 2015 publication. Illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the Geisel drawings.

Church rummage sale Saturday

The 59th annual La Jolla United Methodist Church rummage sale runs 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at 6063 La Jolla Blvd. The sale will fill the entire church campus with furniture, housewares, clothing, books, toys, furniture, treasures and jewelry. Proceeds benefit missions for women and children, California Charter Schools Association, the LJUMC Nursery School scholarship fund and others. (858) 454-7108. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla gives $5K to build homes in Mexico

The La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men (NLYM), a non-profit dedicated to developing males in grades 9-12 into community leaders, received $5,300 from the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla at its March 1 meeting at La Jolla Presbyterian Church. The grant — presented by Kiwanian Susan Callahan to NLYM members and La Jolla High School students Luke Tchang, Alex Tchang and Aaron Steensma — will underwrite the materials needed to build a home in Tijuana, a major service project of the La Jolla chapter in collaboration with Project Mercy. More details at nlymlajolla.org and kiwanisclublajolla.org

Misfit gallery missed fundraising mark

The effort to keep La Jolla’s Misfit Pictures Gallery in business despite an impending April rent increase is winding down unsuccessfully. The underground art gallery, which opened in 2016 at 565 Pearl St., has already announced its closing party, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Co-owner Petra Kavanagh will hold an opening party for her probable next venture — a pop-up vintage retail store called XYZ — 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

“Growing up with little money, I would frequent thrift stores and garage sales to make my money stretch the furthest,” Kavanagh said. “Thrift-store finds always spoke to my personality and style and I want to curate a great collection for others to enjoy hunting through for themselves.”

Admission for the March 16 party is free. The March 30 closing party costs $15 and includes street tacos by Josue Solis. For more information and to purchase the gallery’s remaining art, visit misfitpictures.com

Ride Out Lyme La Jolla benefit nets $10,000

Local residents joined Bay Area Lyme Foundation for the inaugural Ride Out Lyme La Jolla, Friday, March 1 at SoulCycle La Jolla. The 45-minute stationary-bike ride raised almost $10,000 for research into Lyme disease, the fastest-growing vector-borne illness in the nation. Attended by Lyme patients, caregivers and doctors, the event was chaired by Bird Rock resident Sharon Wampler. Not only does Wampler suffer from Lyme disease, but her father, Whitfield Wampler, died of complications from it in 2016.

“Although it will not change the struggles my father experienced,” Wampler said, “what we learn from this research can help alleviate suffering and give hope to other Lyme patients and their families.” Caused by bites from ticks infected with spiral-shaped spirochete bacteria that are tricky to detect, Lyme disease causes joint pain, fatigue and encephalopathy, and may become chronic despite early antibiotic treatment. For more info, visit bayarealyme.org

Elite Yoga hosting food drive until March 23

Elite Yoga, 7514 Girard Ave., seeks donations of non-perishable items to fight hunger in San Diego. Canned fruit and vegetables, soups, spaghetti, baked beans, peanut butter, cookies, baby food, juice and popcorn will be collected and donated to local families in need through the San Diego Food Bank. The drive, conducted in partnership with Hope Worldwide, ends March 23.

Ready to roll? Bike to Work Day: May 16

Thursday, May 16 is the 29th SANDAG Bike to Work Day. The annual event has steadily grown from a few thousand riders in its early years to a record of 10,950 pit stop visits in 2018. For the first time, participants will be asked to present their registration confirmation barcode to be scanned at a pit stop for a free T-shirt in an effort to better track participation.

To register for the event or have your organization host a pit stop, visit icommutesd.com/events/bike-month

— Compiled by Corey Levitan