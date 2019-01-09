North Coast Repertory Theatre: Cast hams it up in theatrical farce for 'Moon Over Buffalo'

The new year starts with a whole lot of farce as North Coast Repertory Theatre revives the comic master Ken Ludwig's saga of mistaken identities and plentiful pratfalls among actors in early-1950s Buffalo, New York, on stage Jan. 12-Feb. 10, 2019.

"Moon Over Buffalo" revolves around grand show-biz types, mistaken identities and some breathless physical gags and pratfalls.

Matthew Wiener directs Brittney Bertier, Josh Braaten, Roxane Carrasco, Katrina Ferguson, Arthur Hanket, Matthew Salazar-Thompson, Arusi Santi, and Jacque Wilke in the show. The production team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes) and Peter Herman (Hair and Wigs). Aaron Rumley is Props and Stage Manager.

— North Coast Repertory Theatre is at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets: $45-$56.(858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org