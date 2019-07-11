Our Readers Write: La Jollans share their thoughts about scooters, abandoned dumpster, lack of of public concerts

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

Sad Scooter Spottings

I took these photos Sunday, July 7 at the La Jolla Open Aire Farmers Market and at Windansea Beach. These dockless electric scooters certainly don’t add to the beauty of La Jolla; they add to the concerns that are tarnishing our Jewel.

Cliff Oliver, Photography instructor at the Athenaeum

First park concert free, if Open Swim can fund summer series

As long-time La Jollans and members of Full Strength Funk Band, we were thrilled to read in a recent La Jolla Light how proceeds from the upcoming Open Water Swim might be used to bring back our Concerts by the Sea series! These events are great for family picnics, a cardio workout (dancing counts!) or just taking it easy with friends.

Our band performs at many of the other community concert series including Coronado, Point Loma, University City, Tierrasanta, Civita Park, Allied Gardens and Trolley Barn Park, but there isn’t a more idyllic setting than our own Scripps Park overlooking The Cove.

In the spirit of helping to contribute to the revival of this great local tradition, Full Strength Funk will happily waive our usual performance fee if/when the series returns. Let’s make this happen La Jolla!

Andrew Johnson (Bass/Vocals)

Bradd Milove (Percussion/Drums)

fullstrengthfunkband.com

What’s at that spot north of Kate Sessions Park?

I am a resident who has enjoyed reading the Light since moving to La Jolla three years ago. I have off and on Googled my question, but to no avail. I like to look at Google maps and came across a large concrete pad north of Kate Sessions Park with a small building nearby. It seemed to be maybe unused Navy property or water storage with a pumping station. La Jolla Light might be my only hope for an answer I don’t have to think about this at 2 a.m.

Briede Charbonnet

Clarification on Rutgers Road development story

In the article on the development planned for Rutgers Road open space in the July 4 La Jolla Light issue, my concern is that readers will misunderstood that we would overbuild a 4,439-square-foot development on a 5,600-square-foot lot. That’s not the case.

We have two individual lots, with total size of 0.25 acres (as mentioned on the notification), so we can build 3,317 square feet, times two. What we actually propose is 4,439-square-foot development total for both lots, which is about 2,300 square foot for each lot. Each lot will have one single family residence and one companion unit.

Jeanne Liem

Abandoned dumpster doesn’t belong here

There has been a large white open to dumpster on the South side of Via Marin in front of the Villa La Jolla park since the beginning of January. It has no markings as to its ownership. It originally had a sign on it that said it was for green waste only and we thought that it was for Christmas trees and would be hauled away in a few weeks time.

It has now become a trash dumpster with mattresses, furniture and other trash. This park is used by neighboring families every day. I submitted the matter to the City’s “Get It Done” app on July 8. This is another example of illegal dumping and an illegal dumpster tarnishing the jewel, La Jolla.

Bill Podway

