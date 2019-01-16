Our Readers Write: La Jollans air their frustration with construction traffic, sea lions, irresponsible dog owners

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

Letters to the Editor from the Jan. 17, 2019 issue of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

Another rough commuting day in paradise!

We're experiencing La Jolla construction chaos ... again!

Shopping, attending appointments and transporting children to and from school has been really, really tough, lately. I see so many business trucks trying to make deliveries and service calls, school buses, city buses, people trying to get to work, one ambulance trying to squeeze by the trapped vehicles — all inconvenienced due to road construction work.

I took the photo above at 1:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 to show traffic at almost a stand-still on Torrey Pines Road corridor going west and east — yes, on both sides!

Today, Jan. 8, one lane was shut down on the east side of Torrey Pines Road, one lane was shut down on Nautilus near Muirlands Middle School and La Jolla High during the 8:30 a.m. school drop-off period, and lanes were shut down along Torrey Pines Road — north and south — past the fire station.

Can you believe it? With all these lanes shut down, it caused traffic bottlenecks extending for miles on the same day and time. No way around it! Mount Soledad Road was even at a crawl with people trying to find alternate routes.

Attention project construction planners: Please coordinate these projects to help reduce major traffic bottlenecks!

Susie Fuller

City shows poor decisions in road work plans

The during-the-day wall work along Torrey Pines Road to build the retainer wall has been very poorly handled by the mayor and related City departments. The average time to exit The Village to The Shores is 30 minutes, causing increase gasoline use and more exhaust pollution to the homeowners in the area. It will go on much longer when construction crews start to build the wall. There's extra fear for patients who require emergency vehicles for emergency calls during these 30 minutes. Could the City potentially have any liability?

William Dunne

Getting tired of road construction work

On Jan. 8, it took me nearly 30 minutes to get to The Village from our Mount Soledad home ... I keep thinking this road construction is going to be finished and yet it seems in full swing. Can you publish an update?

Also, what are they doing? And lastly, will the roads be repaved once they are finished? What used to be a smooth, fast ride is now so bumpy from all the times the street surface has been dug up and closed!

Andrea Auerbach

Editor's Note: If you're referring to traffic delays due to the sewer/water line project, you'll find updates at sandiego.gov/cip/projectinfo Click the Search Using Project Data function; search for "La Jolla Scenic Drive Pipeline." If you're referring to Phase II of the Torrey Pines Road Corridor Project, that has a complete by the summer, projection.

Don't guard the sea lions; send them away

The heading of a letter in the Jan. 10 La Jolla Light was, "Is anyone watching over the sea lions at The Cove?" Does the author think the sea lions (and seals) should have 24-hour guards? If the sea lions are really disturbed by people, they are free to leave and go to one of the hundreds of other haul-out areas in Southern California and Baja. If these animals don't leave, they must not be very bothered by it.

A better question is: "Who is watching over La Jolla Cove?" Obviously, it's not the City. The Cove needs to be watched over; the sea lions need to go. The sea lions lay around many hours a day crapping on the rocks, crapping on the sand and even crapping on each other … as well as crapping in the ocean. The daily output of the large number of sea lions in The Cove area is probably equivalent to a 55 gallon drum of raw sewage dumped on land and in the ocean.

I see sea lions (and seals) as "beach pigs" and "crap dispensers." They pollute the water and the air. They stink! Their smell is horrendous. The Cove area smells like being downwind from a pig farm. People walk around holding their noses or covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

Keep in mind that when you smell something, you are inhaling particles of what you smell. Also keep in mind that these animals carry diseases that can be passed to humans (and dogs). Their presence constitutes a safety hazard to humans.

The best way to keep people from disturbing the "beach pigs" is to disperse them. As long as they are accessible, you will never get people to stop getting close to them to take photos and especially the now-mandatory "selfie." Section 109 H of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA), includes a list of legal and suggested methods for moving sea lions and seals from areas where they pose a hazard to human safety, which the "beach pigs" do. It is inexcusable that the City has allowed this situation to continue.

Dan Truitt

— See the mentioned article, "Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about 'flash photos' of sea lions; seeking opinions of seals," at lajollalight.com/news/opinion/sd-cm-ljl-letters-jan-10-issue-20190109-story.html

Sea lions can take care of themselves

While I appreciate the concerns of letter writer Sarah Shakespeare, in the Jan. 10 La Jolla Light, who is worried about the sea lions — and I would never do what the people she's complaining about do, harassing the mammals — it's OK! The sea lions are used to it. If there is a flash of camera in their face, it is not going to hurt them. I participate in protests against clubbing baby seals overseas, but this concern, to quote her namesake, is too much ado about nothing!

Amir

— See the mentioned article, "Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about 'flash photos' of sea lions; seeking opinions of seals," at lajollalight.com/news/opinion/sd-cm-ljl-letters-jan-10-issue-20190109-story.html

Don't get a dog if you don't clean up after it

I've lived in La Jolla for 20 years and have spent hours each week walking to and from The Village and then around The Village to shop, meet friends, dine etc. Over the last year, my friends and I have noticed a huge increase in the amount of dog droppings being left on the sidewalks, stepped in and smeared all over the place. It's pretty disgusting when you think that we're all stepping in this mess and taking it back to our homes or walking it into the stores and restaurants. It could become a health hazard.