Our Readers Write: La Jollans speak out about 'flash photos' of sea lions; seeking opinions of harbor seals;

Opinion / Letters to the Editor / Our Readers Write:

Letters to the Editor from the Jan. 10, 2019 issue of La Jolla Light as La Jollans speak out on local issues:

Is anyone watching over the sea lions at The Cove?

We were at La Jolla Cove one night looking at the seal lions and it made me sad to see how many people had their cameras out with the flash on. One person got down in the face of a seal lion and took two flash pictures, while the person she was with touched one. It made the animals jump. I said something to both of them, but now realize that probably wasn't the smartest thing to do as you don't know how people will react. Is there supervision at this Cove? I sure hope so. I worry these animals are provoked on a daily basis and it's concerning.

Sarah Shakespeare

Wanted: People with opinions about La Jolla's harbor seals

I am a graduate student in the Department of Geography at San Diego State University (5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, CA 92182), who is in the process of conducting research toward my Master's thesis. The purpose of my research is to understand more about public perceptions of the harbor seals' use of Children's Pool Beach in La Jolla.

I am hoping that individuals who have been involved in this issue, or who have published opinion pieces on the subject, might be willing to be interviewed as part of my thesis research.

If you are potentially interested in taking part in an interview concerning seal use of beaches in La Jolla, my contact information is below.

Interviews can be conducted at a location that is convenient for the interviewee and will likely take about 30 minutes. Thank you in advance for your time and consideration. The responses, experiences and opinions of those who've been involved in this issue will provide tremendous insight for my research and help to improve the final results of my study.

If you would like more information, please do not hesitate to contact me through e-mail: lkonrad@sdsu.edu

Leilani Konrad

50-year-old martial arts studio in Bird Rock touts fitness

With the spotlight on local businesses lately, I'd like to extend my congratulations to Twin Dragons Sports Center at 506 Nautilus St., which is celebrating 50 years in 2019, making it the oldest martial arts school in San Diego.

Founded in 1969 by David Cardenas, who taught at Muirlands Middle School for many years, Twin Dragons has taught thousands of men, women, boys and girls of all ages the art of self-defense.

Students from ages 5 to 75 learn karate, boxing, fencing, kick-boxing as well as tai chi and all around fitness. Our pop culture is fascinated with super heroes — from Superman to Wonder Woman and a host of others in between — and the one thing they all have in common is that they're in shape and they know how to defend themselves and others!

The best New Year's Resolution I can think of is to get off the couch and be the hero of your own life. Martial arts can start you on the path to making that fantasy a reality.

The media and the Internet have given much-needed attention to the problem of assault in all its forms, but the martial arts can give you the tools, both mentally and physically, to defend yourself before it happens. It has certainly made a difference in my life. I know it will in yours.

Mark Anderson (student since 1990)

Contesting curb parking on Fay Avenue at Pearl Street

My recent request to the La Jolla Traffic & Transportation advisory board (confusingly reported in La Jolla Light's Dec. 27, 2018 issue) is to remove the curbside parking spaces on Fay Avenue, north and southbound, adjacent to Ortho Mattress and Bev Mo — not Dick's Liquor — to allow permitted right turns to happen. Fay Avenue is now congested throughout the day. Though right lanes on Fay in both directions are marked "right turn only," it is usually impossible to access those lanes because of parked cars along the curbs.

Fran Zimmerman

