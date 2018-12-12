Gems of the Week: '

Out of the Blue

The global hue experts at Pantone in Carlstadt, New Jersey, announced that Living Coral is the Color of the Year for 2019, selected because: "It's a nurturing color that appears in our natural surroundings and at the same time, displays a lively presence within social media."

Environmentalists are quick to point out that in the case of 2019, it's more like "dying" coral, than "living" coral. Worldwide, coral damaging activities include coral mining, pollution (organic and non-organic), overfishing, blast fishing, the digging of canals and access into islands and bays, and global warming, which leads to coral bleaching.

Pantone's 2018 Color of the Year, in case you forgot, was ultra violet.

Now in the Vernacular

Insomnia identity: noun; the erroneous belief that one has trouble sleeping, which leads to physical and psychological problems similar to those experienced by true insomniacs.

— wordspy.com

Wish I'd Said That!

"If con is the opposite of pro, then isn't Congress the opposite of progress?" — Comedian Jon Stewart

True or False?

Tide pools along the California coast are protected.

True. It is against the law to remove any shells, pebbles or organisms in tide pools. Also, don't overturn rocks. The rocks protect fragile, shy creatures and when overturned, the animals are exposed to the elements. The best time to go tide-pooling is November to February when the tide is low during daylight hours. — San Diego Coastkeeper