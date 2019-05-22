Prominent La Jollans rally over 18 inches at permit meeting

A who’s who of La Jolla’s pioneering academic families swarmed the May 14 Development Permit Review (DPR) Committee meeting at the La Jolla Rec Center, including relatives of Walter Munk and Jonas Salk. The 10-strong group — comprising half the occupants of Meeting Room 1 — expressed their opposition to a project at 2605 Ellentown Road in Scripps Estates.

Architect Christian Rice, representing applicant Jason Kornberg, seeks a Coastal Development Permit (CDP) to demolish the existing house there and build a 3,449-square-foot replacement with 462-square-foot attached garage and 701-square-foot companion unit.

At issue was 18 inches that an elevated deck will put the proposed structure over the community’s self-imposed 15-foot height limit, which is stated in the Covenants, Conditions & Restrictions (CC&Rs) and enforced by its own architectural committee.

Scripps Estates is an exclusive enclave established in 1951 by La Jolla’s first elite group of academics including Scripps Institution of Oceanography oceanographer Munk and UC San Diego founder Roger Revelle.

“The declaration of restrictions they adopted has really preserved the quality and appearance of the neighborhood for the last 68 years,” said Scripps Estates board member Elizabeth Shepherd.

Resident David Amitai read a letter of support from Revelle’s daughter, Carolyn, while Edie Munk said, “It’s really distressing seeing someone coming in here and trying to wreck that vision.”

Resident Daniel Zelac claimed that the community’s architectural committee previously approved plans for the new house, but that there was a “last-minute switch” and the submittal to the City was not identical. “We were very distressed that when the plans were submitted to the City, the height restriction was violated,” he said.

Neighbor Benny Chien added: “It’s out of character with the neighborhood. We begged him to do a subfloor. We dug in 18 inches to create a lower height. He refused to do it. I offered to pay for it. It’s become an irrational position.”

After the complainants had their say, DPR chair Brian Will told the group: “We don’t form our decisions based on your CC&Rs, but it’s valuable information to talk about whether (the project) conforms to the character of the neighborhood.”

Rice was instructed to return to DPR with a landscaping plan, a subdivision map and information about street parking, among other things, and to try and convince his client to lower the house.

“I admit I haven’t done this particular meeting before, so I didn’t know what to bring,” Rice said. “We submitted all of these things to the City, but obviously, you guys don’t have them.”

DPR trustee Beth Gaenzle came right out and asked Rice: “Why won’t your client drop it that 18 inches?”

Rice replied: “I don’t think he’s opposed to it … I’m certainly going to do my best to convince him to make these modifications. It has been a challenging project so far.”

COREY LEVITAN Applicant's rep Bryn Young presents her client's case for a permit to build a companion unit at 441 Palomar Ave. Applicant's rep Bryn Young presents her client's case for a permit to build a companion unit at 441 Palomar Ave. (COREY LEVITAN)

In other DPR news…