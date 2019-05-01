La Jolla's The Conrad welcomes public with free day

The La Jolla Music Society (LJMS) welcomed more than 600 preregistered members of the community to its new home, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., with a free open house, 2-6 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The event featured performances in the Baker-Baum Concert Hall by LJMS’s education partners, including the San Diego Youth Symphony Chamber Ensemble (aka the Belmont Strings), PGK Project, San Diego Civic Youth Ballet and LJMS’ own Community Music Center.

The smaller JAI theater (named for major donors ‘Joan And Irwin’ Jacobs) featured performances by Grammy-winning trumpeter Curtis Taylor, San Diego School of Performing Arts Jazz Combo, and Drummers Without Borders music program.

“We wanted to give our education partners a platform and feature them, as a way to bring the community into the Conrad,” said LJMS education manager Allison Boles.

Judging from those who hadn’t attended events here before, both the performers and the Conrad were hits.

“Everything is wonderful,” said La Jolla resident Maryanne Kennedy, echoing the opinion of most attendees interviewed. When asked how The Conrad compares to the the Music Society’s former home venue, Kennedy’s husband, James, laughed and replied: “The Sherwood Auditorium was fine but you can’t compare it to this. A lot of innovative thought went into this. It’s amazing what they came up with.”

DISHING WITH DEDEE

COREY LEVITAN Ted DeDee Ted DeDee (COREY LEVITAN)

At The Conrad’s open house, the Light caught up with Ted DeDee, barely a month into his new job as LJMS CEO. DeDee described the opportunity as surpassing his expectations.

“The building is beautiful,” he said. “The audiences love it, the artists who’ve been here love it. We’ve had a wide variety of music to kind of challenge the acoustics and to see what works and what doesn’t work. It’s just exciting.”

When asked how much fundraising remained for The Conrad’s $82 million construction price, DeDee said: “Maybe 2 or 3 percent” (translating to $1.6 to $2.5 million). After that is secured, LJMS will look toward raising money for an operating endowment that will support and sustain the building and the extra programming we now want to do.”

DeDee recalled having retired not only from his last job — running the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wisconsin — but from working in general, when he got the LJMS call. “I was sitting home minding my own business and all of a sudden found myself here,” he said. “I thought, ‘Retirement or La Jolla? No question.’ ”