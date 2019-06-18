Energy Independence Day coming to San Diego: 4th annual clean energy event has information, food, drinks, silent auction and more

BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT:

Saturday, June 29, 2019 will mark the fourth annual Energy Independence Celebration, bringing together the San Diego community for a day of education, activities and delicious organic fare. In 2014, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors formally recognized local solar firm Sullivan Solar Power for leading the solar energy revolution and proclaimed June 30 as “Sullivan Solar Power Day” in San Diego. Since then, the company has brought together local organizations, nonprofits and businesses to celebrate moving the San Diego region towards 100 percent clean energy and achieving energy independence.

“Our region is finally moving decisively toward 100 percent clean energy” said Sophie Wolfram, program director for the nonprofit Climate Action Campaign. “We are excited to come together as a community to discuss the opportunities that our clean energy future with Community Choice will bring.”

This year’s Energy Independence Celebration will take place at Brian Malarkey’s Farmer and the Seahorse restaurant. The event is free to the public and guests will enjoy complimentary sustainably-sourced food, local craft beer and wine as well as the opportunity to mingle with dozens of cleantech businesses and nonprofit groups.

There will also be a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Climate Action Campaign, whose mission is to stop climate change. Silent auction prizes include a one-night stay at the Pendry in San Diego, paddleboard vouchers, golf for two at Sycuan and much more.

Attendees will also get the chance to learn about emerging energy storage technologies during the Solar+Storage Cleantech Talk given by a nationally certified energy practitioner, and the Community Choice Energy Cleantech Talk given by Emily Wier, policy advisor for San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher , and Matthew Vasilakis, the climate justice advocate and organizer for Climate Action Campaign.

“We have a reason to celebrate,” said Daniel Sullivan, founder/president of Sullivan Solar Power. “Since our company was founded 15 years ago, we worked hard to see our City move toward a 100 percent clean energy future, and we want to share that achievement with all of our fellow San Diegans on June 29.”

The City has committed to 100 percent clean energy by 2035 and is preparing to launch its own Community Choice Energy program, offering less expensive and more sustainable energy options to residents. Last year, California also pledged to moving to 100 percent clean energy, by 2045, and Assemblymember Todd Gloria credits San Diego’s commitment as the foundation for California to target the same goal.

• IF YOU GO: The event will take place 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at at Brian Malarkey’s Farmer and the Seahorse, 10996 Torreyana Road, Suite 240, in La Jolla and is open to the public, but space is limited. Register at energyindependenceday.org Parking available onsite. To learn more about Sullivan Solar Power and its long-standing commitment to the community, call (858) 271-7758 and visit sullivansolarpower.com

— Business Spotlight features commercial enterprises that support La Jolla Light.