Business Spotlight: Several ways to help Father Joe's help others in December

Jill was homeless on the streets of San Diego for over 10 years. After losing her husband, Jill spiraled into depression and addiction. After Father Joe's Villages offered her housing support, addiction treatment, mental health services and more, she was able to get back up on her feet and start living again.

"I truly believe that St. Vincent de Paul Village saved my life," Jill said. "Today, I am a permanent, full-time employee. I have my own apartment and I am truly enjoying taking care of myself for the first time in a very long time."

Each day Father Joe's Villages provides life-changing services to thousands of neighbors in need like Jill. Over the last five years alone, Fr. Joe's has helped more than 5,600 people gain permanent housing and end their homelessness for good.

This feat is only made possible by Father Joe's Villages' donors and supporters, especially now. As the winter months begin, the need for emergency services increases and help from compassionate individuals becomes even more critical. Luckily, there are many ways for people to get involved in the mission to end homelessness.

For example, year-end cash donations of any size are essential to helping Father Joe's Villages continue providing life-saving programs and services for our neighbors in need.

Gifts of stock can be valuable to the stock-holder as well as to the community, since donations of publicly traded stock may provide greater tax benefits than giving cash. Father Joe's Villages encourages interested parties to speak to their financial advisors about the benefits of planned giving.

Additionally, people looking to make room in their home for holiday gifts can donate home goods, furniture, clothing, cars and more to Father Joe's Villages. Proceeds from your donation can change lives in San Diego.

Learn more about any of these giving options at neighbor.org/take-action

If you're looking for a way to give back online, Father Joe's Villages offers several easy options. Create a Facebook Fundraiser to ask your friends to join the mission to end homelessness and donate to Father Joe's Villages. Or, if you're shopping online, you can automatically donate a small portion of your purchase at no additional cost to you through Amazon Smile. Just choose Father Joe's Villages as your beneficiary and start each purchase from smile.amazon.com

Tired of scouring the Internet for the perfect holiday gift? Father Joe's Villages' Gifts of Hope catalog at neighbor.org/giftsofhope offers meaningful gifts you can give this Christmas in honor of the people you love, while also giving back to your community.

There are so many ways to make a difference in the lives of homeless neighbor. Plus, as a Guide Star Gold Star charity, Father Joe's Villages ensures that your money and goods have the greatest possible impact on the mission to end homelessness in San Diego. Not to mention, you will be providing hope to people during their darkest days.

Laureen, a neighbor in need in one of Father Joe's Villages' programs, wrote the following to supporters: "Father Joe's Villages gave me a sense of hope and opportunity to help rebuild my life again. The organization is so valuable ... because of people like yourself who take action, make a difference in our lives and see the value in it."

Take action this holiday season and help people like Laureen toward new beginnings. Visit neighbor.org to learn more about how you can change a life this holiday season.

