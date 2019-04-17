‘CHUTING STAR: Recalling when Hazel Keyes, the Evel Knievel of the 19th century, parachuted off a balloon above La Jolla with her pet monkey

On June 17, 1894, a crowd of 1,000 gathered in front of the La Jolla Park Hotel. The hotel opened a year earlier on Prospect Street (near the present site of the Grande Colonial Hotel) but wasn’t doing well. So owners Frank Botsford and George Heald hired a spectacular act to attract some spectacular publicity.

Miss Hazel Keyes was famous for ascending in a hot-air balloon while somersaulting on a trapeze swing. Then, at an altitude of somewhere between 2,000 feet and 2.5 miles, she would parachute off — usually alongside her husband (fellow aeronaut J.J. Romig) and their pet monkey (Jennie Yan-Yan), both of whom would descend in separate parachutes.

Between 1890 and 1900, Keyes and crew repeated this stunt about 300 times throughout the West Coast and Midwest. Occasionally, it was promoted as a parachute race between Keyes and her “arch rival.” (Romig worked under the aliases Professor J.J. Romeo, Professor Lee and Professor Deering.)

“It was a really dangerous activity — if you could even call it an activity,” said Tucson, Arizona-based author William Kalt, who is writing a book on Keyes’ exploits. “In the modern era, a guy like Evel Knievel comes to mind — someone willing to stretch the limit for the limelight, for income or for whatever.”

Keyes, 30 years old at the time of her La Jolla jump, was retrieved 300 yards off Boomer Beach, unharmed and clinging to the life preserver she always wore when jumping near water. But nearly a quarter of her ascensions and parachute jumps ended less smoothly. She crash-landed often into fields, lakes and boats.

Somewhere above a Phoenix horse track on Jan. 26, 1895, her chute broke, tethering her to the balloon by a single cord. “To and fro Miss Keyes swung in frantic efforts to reach (Romig), apparently that they might drop together and be saved by one parachute,” The Arizona Republican reported.

When that plan failed, the aeronauts/spouses clung to the balloon’s basket, jumping off when it descended to about 20 feet above a river. Keyes was badly bruised and rendered nearly unconscious. Romig was unhurt.

This June 16, 1894 'San Diego Union' ad announces the stunt that Hazel Keyes, her husband and their monkey would perform over The Cove the next day. COURTESY LA JOLLA HISTORICAL SOCIETY

Keyes’ closest call came on March 20, 1892 at Agricultural Park in Sacramento, when she was thrown 30 feet from her balloon after a strong wind swept it against a staking pole that severed the trapeze swing.

“She fell on her back and was picked up unconscious,” reported The San Diego Union. “She soon revived, however, when it was found that no bones were broken, but it is believed she suffered internal injury. The monkey which she took up with her also fell, but was unhurt.”

Before retiring as the La Jolla Historical Society’s archivist in March, Mike Mishler found himself obsessed with Keyes, whom he discovered via some researchers digging into old documents about the La Jolla Park Hotel, which burned down on June 14, 1896. Mishler began gathering every morsel of information he could.

“I don’t mean to laugh, but so many of those news reports are similar,” Mishler told La Jolla Light, “and they almost always end by mentioning that the monkey was not harmed. She would have these horrific accidents, where everyone nearly died, yet she kept getting right back up in that balloon!”

Money is the most likely reason. According to the story Keyes told reporters at the time, she was a trained nurse but needed to find something more lucrative when Romig, who made his living jumping from balloons, fell ill in the late 1880s and could no longer work. Having observed her husband so many times, Keyes trained to replace him. However, Romig’s health then improved, and Keyes displayed what The Oregon Statesman described at the time as “no special desire” to retire and give up the extra cash.

“My impression was that no one could have stopped her and only the foolish would have tried,” Kalt said. “Miss Hazel willingly did whatever it took to get what she wanted, and the money she earned was much more than other women's jobs would have paid her at the time.” (It was also probably much more than her husband ever earned, since adding the title “lady” in front of “aeronaut” during those very unenlightened days imparted an extra layer of wow to the spectacle.)

No one knows exactly what prompted Keyes to hang up her chute just as the century turned. “Perhaps, just like modern-day hoopsters who finally turn that ankle one too many times, she might have tired from the physical demands of her game,” Kalt said.

Keyes’ death certificate states that she lived for 40 more years, then died in a Hillcrest nursing home of heart disease, three years after Romig’s death in 1937.

But not much is known about how or where the couple spent their second act. (Kalt said their names were not listed in any city directory he could find.) Keyes had two sons, probably from a previous marriage — one of whose wives had Keyes declared incompetent in 1938. (“But dammit if she didn’t go back to the courts and restore her rights, though,” Kalt said.)

Kalt is trying to fill in as many of the missing details as possible — including where Keyes was raised — before his book, “The Sensational Saga of Miss Hazel Keyes,” goes to print in the fall. (Pre-orders are being accepted at highindesertskies.com)

If a movie ever gets made, Kalt said he could see actor Jennifer Lawrence portraying Keyes.