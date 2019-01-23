La Jolla Light's Best Bets for events: Jan. 24

Listen and Learn

Before San Diego author and attorney Robin Kardon came up with the idea for “FLYGIRL,” her debut novel about a female pilot breaking the blue ceiling, she lived it. Kardon became one of the first female pilots to integrate an all-male corporate flight department. Kardon will discuss her tome, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at Warwick’s Weekends with the Locals event, 7812 Girard Ave. Free. (858) 454-0347. warwicks.com

Agricultural ecologist, ethnobotanist and ecumenical Franciscan brother, Gary Paul Nabhan, is also an author whose work has focused on the interaction of biodiversity and cultural diversity of the arid binational Southwest. He will discuss, “Climate refugees and food insecurity in drought-stricken desert regions: restoring agricultural sustainability and hope,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at Sumner Auditorium, 8625 Kennel Way. Free. RSVP to eventbrite.com by searching for “Gary Paul Nabhan.”

Art Around Town

The first Murals of La Jolla walking tour of the year begins at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30 at Athenaeum Music & Library, 1008 Wall St. Join the group to learn more about the artists and the works they created specifically for the Murals public art program. The tour will be led by project curator Lynda Forsha. Free. (858) 454-5872 to RSVP. muralsoflajolla.com

Learn the about the murals commissioned by the Athenaeum at the next Murals of La Jolla walking tour. Light File

The Athenaeum Music & Library honors Genie Shenk, the late book artist and founder of the San Diego Book Arts organization, with an exhibition of her work, on view through March 9 at 1008 Wall St. Free. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

New encaustic paintings (aka hot wax painting) by Mark Perlman, “Chances and Choices,” are on view through Feb. 9 at the R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave. Free exhibit. (858) 459-3917. rbstevensongallery.com

Music in the Air

The San Diego Symphony’s January festival, “Hearing the Future,” continues this week with the concert version of a playlist curated by composer-conductor and 2018 MacArthur “Genius Grant” Award recipient, Matthew Aucoin — “Matt’s Playlist: Echoes of the Future.” The work “shuffles” music written in different times and places to explore the unexpected connections between new and old music, 8 p.m. Friday Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Sunday Jan. 27, Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. sandiegosymphony.org

Violinist Paivikki Nykter and pianist Paul Kenyon reunite for a concert featuring music from Tartini, Ravel, Amy Beach and Brahms, noon, Saturday, Jan, 26 at La Jolla Riford Library, 7555 Draper Ave. Free. (858) 552-1657. lajollalibrary.org

The Pacific Sound Brass Quintet will offer a family- friendly concert, 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. As an ensemble of active music educators, the musicians teach and entertain with style, substance and just a touch of irreverence. Complimentary admission/freewill offering. lajollaunitedmethodist.org

Music that blends the Jewish folk traditions of Eastern Europe with songs of the Yiddish theater and Broadway will be performed at the next Lytle Scholarship Concert, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at UC San Diego’s Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, 9500 Gilman Drive (at Russell Lane). Proceeds will support undergraduate scholarships. $50 with discounts. (858) 534-8568. rels.ucsd.edu

The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber concert series continues 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29 with the Glasgow-based Maxwell String Quartet at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. Hear violinists Colin Scobie and George Smith, violist Elliott Perks and cellist Duncan Strachan. Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

Rossellini’s ‘Circus’

Exploring the link between humans and animals, legendary filmmaker Isabella Rossellini brings her “Link Link Circus” to La Jolla, 8 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 29 at the Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. The show is illustrated with short comic films, home movies and animation, sprinkled with a little philosophy, puppeteering and animals. Tickets from $65. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org

A scene from Isabella Rossellini’s ‘Link Link Circus,’ coming Jan. 29 to Jewish Community Center. Courtesy

Musical Screens