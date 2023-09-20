Home of the Week - 5727 Baja Mar, La Jolla

5 Beds | 7.5 Baths | 9,176 SF | $14,300,000

Newly remodeled and expanded, this custom Coastal Modern residence rests on a cul-de-sac and showcases spectacular, southwesterly views of the ocean, coastline, bay and downtown skyline. An ideal mix of modern finishes and warm earth tones, the home includes dual primary suites - one on the main floor, a gym, media room with a game/bar room, fully equipped chef’s kitchen, and a climate controlled wine closet.

It is sure to take your breath away!

Maxine Gellens & Marti Gellens

858.551.6630

DRE #00591299 | DRE #00882546

Berkshire Hathaway