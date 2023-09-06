Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 1720 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla

3+ BD/3 BA | 3,125 SF | 0.91 Acre Lot

  • Unparalleled ocean views from La Jolla Cove to Blacks Beach
  • Expansive level yard with tropical foliage
  • Soaring ceilings, glass walls and natural design features
  • Reported to be the Largest Oceanfront property, for a detached home, between Marine Street and Scripps Pier

$11,900,000

Michelle Dykstra
858.344.7653
DRE #01141195
COMPASS

