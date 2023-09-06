Home of the Week - 1720 Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla
1/3
1720_Torrey_Pines_Rd-Aerial.jpg
2/3
1720_Torrey_Pines_Rd-View.jpg
3/3
1720_Torrey_Pines_Rd-Back.jpg
Share
3+ BD/3 BA | 3,125 SF | 0.91 Acre Lot
- Unparalleled ocean views from La Jolla Cove to Blacks Beach
- Expansive level yard with tropical foliage
- Soaring ceilings, glass walls and natural design features
- Reported to be the Largest Oceanfront property, for a detached home, between Marine Street and Scripps Pier
$11,900,000
Michelle Dykstra
858.344.7653
DRE #01141195
COMPASS
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.