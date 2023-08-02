Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 7239 Draper Ave, La Jolla

4BR / 3.5BA / 2,755 SF

Solar, 3-story village contemporary 2017 remodel, impeccable details (West Coast GBC/Interiors: Springfield Design). Z-Wave Smart Home, Shoji screens, floating stairs, open design, concrete construction assist to create elegant, meditative calm throughout; expansive 700 SF hardwood 2nd fl. deck w/sail shades promote ocean view al fresco dining. 1st Fl. 2 BR Guest Suite w/kit., sep. laundry, sep. entrance. Serene gardens. Not a care in the world roaming this splendid, unique home designed with nature.

To Tour Call 858-531-4555

Robert C. Nelson
Principal Broker | NELSON Real Estate
CA License # 01335083

Real Estate Home of the Week

