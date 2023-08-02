Home of the Week - 7239 Draper Ave, La Jolla

Solar, 3-story village contemporary 2017 remodel, impeccable details (West Coast GBC/Interiors: Springfield Design). Z-Wave Smart Home, Shoji screens, floating stairs, open design, concrete construction assist to create elegant, meditative calm throughout; expansive 700 SF hardwood 2nd fl. deck w/sail shades promote ocean view al fresco dining. 1st Fl. 2 BR Guest Suite w/kit., sep. laundry, sep. entrance. Serene gardens. Not a care in the world roaming this splendid, unique home designed with nature.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox

News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.