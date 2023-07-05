Advertisement
Home of the Week - 6106 Camino De La Costa

3 BD | 3 BA | 2 Half BA | 5,674 SF | $16,800,000

Experience ocean front living at its finest from this prime property located on perhaps the most coveted street in La Jolla. Modernist in style, blending raw concrete, teak wood, metal and glass converging with carefully curated architectural artifacts, create this one-of-a-kind residence. Offering an intimate relationship with the ocean, the positioning on the bluff could never be duplicated. Expansive south coast views and beyond along with year-round sunsets and accessible sandy coves below, deliver both a sublime living experience and a seamless connection to the natural marine environment.

Robert Andrews
COMPASS
619.517.4404
robert.andrews@compass.com
DRE# 01186977

