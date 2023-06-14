Home of the Week - 6485 Caminito Northland, La Jolla

3 BD | 3 BA | 2,123 SF | $1,995,000

Situated in the highly desirable gated community of Windemere, this “one-level” detached single family home is incredibly private & quiet. Enjoys easterly mountain views along w/the UTC & “Golden Triangle’s”, glowing city night lights. While essentially in move-in condition, it’s also a blank canvas awaiting your upgrades & design ideas - should you so desire. Because of the open floor-plan, high ceilings, numerous sunlit windows & oversized rooms the “New Yorker” is also one of Windemere’s most coveted models! This wonderful gate-guarded community amazingly boasts 2 pools & spa, clubhouse for parties, 5 lit tennis courts, 2 pickle ball courts, a racquetball court, gym, RV/Boat parking, hiking/biking trails, a mini soccer field, kid’s playground, parks & 24/7 security!

