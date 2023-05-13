La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee OKs Camino de la Costa home project a year after first review

A project that went before the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee almost a year ago for preliminary review returned for a final review and vote this week.

The outcome apparently was worth the wait. After discussing how the project would affect scenic views — both public and private — the DPR voted unanimously to support the development and recommended that the city of San Diego issue the requested permits.

The proposal calls for coastal development and site development permits to renovate a 6,807-square-foot, two-story single-family residence at 5960 Camino de la Costa.

Applicant representative Mark House previously said major changes would include adding 606 square feet of new space, a pool in the backyard, hardscape, adjusting some ceiling heights, creating an upper deck and more.

At the hearing last year, some people who live in the area had concerns about increased roof height and whether the proposed terrace would block views of the ocean.

At the new hearing May 9, House said the proposed roof had been lowered by six inches and the remodel now would add only 292 square feet throughout the property.

“A little bit here, a little bit there; we’re reworking the interior … we’re trying to open up the spaces inside,” he said. “It’s a small addition of space, but it’s a reworking of everything.”

DPR trustee Angeles Leira said there were “critical corners” related to views in the surrounding area and noted that one of the concerns last year was the impact on views.

However, the view to the ocean from private homes is not within the DPR’s purview, so while it was discussed briefly, it could not be considered in the committee’s vote.

A rendering depicts how much of a proposed development at 5960 Camino de la Costa (outlined in yellow) would be visible from a nearby street. (Photo by Ashley Mackin-Solomon)

House said the applicant team did visual studies of the area and found that most of the house is blocked by other houses other otherwise outside the line of sight.

House said the development would not block scenic overlooks written into the La Jolla Community Plan on streets surrounding the property. From some streets, he said, only the side of the garage would be visible.

Also, there is vegetation to further shroud the house, he said.

After a small discussion about vegetation and how water would be kept onsite and off the nearby bluff, a motion to support the development was approved.

The findings will proceed to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for ratification or further discussion.

The DPR Committee meets the second and third Tuesdays of every month. Agendas are posted 72 hours in advance at lajollacpa.org. ◆