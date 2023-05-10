Home of the Week - 8585 Nottingham Place

4BR/2BA | $2,500,000

First time on the Market 50+ years!!! Beautiful family home in highly sought-after neighborhood of La Jolla Shores Heights!



Spacious 4 bedroom | 2 bath | 2687 SF, with a 3-car garage.

This single level home has an inviting open floor plan and spacious rooms throughout.

Large open kitchen/family room, formal dining room, 2 fireplaces, primary bedroom with walk-in closet.

Upgraded windows, lush landscaping.

Backyard includes 2 wood decks with pergolas and a built-in grill.

Its exceptional location gives you easy access to YMCA, Torrey Pines Elementary, UCSD, Cliffridge Ball Fields, Scripps and easy freeway access. Look no further.

Gina Pellegrino

pell.staff@yahoo.com | 619-440-9885 (o) | 619-977-9885 (m)

DRE #00945876