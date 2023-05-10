Home of the Week - 8585 Nottingham Place
8585_Nottingham Place-Front.jpg (SCOTT BASILE)
8585_Nottingham Place-Primary_Bedroom.jpg
8585_Nottingham Place-Patio.jpg (SCOTT BASILE)
4BR/2BA | $2,500,000
First time on the Market 50+ years!!! Beautiful family home in highly sought-after neighborhood of La Jolla Shores Heights!
- Spacious 4 bedroom | 2 bath | 2687 SF, with a 3-car garage.
- This single level home has an inviting open floor plan and spacious rooms throughout.
- Large open kitchen/family room, formal dining room, 2 fireplaces, primary bedroom with walk-in closet.
- Upgraded windows, lush landscaping.
- Backyard includes 2 wood decks with pergolas and a built-in grill.
Its exceptional location gives you easy access to YMCA, Torrey Pines Elementary, UCSD, Cliffridge Ball Fields, Scripps and easy freeway access. Look no further.
Gina Pellegrino
pell.staff@yahoo.com | 619-440-9885 (o) | 619-977-9885 (m)
DRE #00945876
