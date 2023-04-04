La Jolla real estate report, April 4: What were the most expensive recent local home sales?

A house that sold for $3.5 million tops the list of the most expensive recent residential real estate sales in La Jolla.

In total, 16 sales were recorded in the area during the week of March 20, with an average price of $1.9 million.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales in which the title was recorded that week even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10.

$1.5 million, condominium at 1715 Caminito Ardiente

The price was $1.478 million, or $772 per square foot, for the condominium, which was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,914 square feet. The new owners took over in March.

9.

$1.8 million, detached house at 6739 Draper Ave.

The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,321 square feet. The price was $1.775 million, or $1,344 per square foot.

8.

$1.9 million, single-family house at 5835 Cactus Way

The 2,086-square-foot house, built in 1962, sold for $911 per square foot. The new owners took over in March.

7.

$2.1 million, condominium at 7530 Draper Ave.

The 2,242-square-foot condominium transferred ownership in March for a total purchase price of $2.05 million, or $914 per square foot. The unit was built in 2007.

6.

$2.1 million, detached house at 5960 Soledad Mountain Road

The 2,141-square-foot residence was sold for $2.08 million, or $972 per square foot. The house was built in 1961.

5.

$2.3 million, condominium at 8263 Camino del Oro

The condominium was built in 1972 and has a living area of 1,308 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,758.

4.

$2.7 million, single-family home at 6075 Caroldale Row

The price was $2.65 million for the house, built in 1996. The living area totals 2,939 square feet, with a price per square foot of $902. The new owners took over in March.

3.

$3.2 million, single-family house at 1542 Copa de Oro Drive

The house, built in 1960, sold for $3.15 million, or $1,310 per square foot. The living area totals 2,405 square feet.

2.

$3.4 million, single-family residence at 5621 Beaumont Ave.

The price was $3.365 million, or $1,125 per square foot, for the 2,990-square-foot house built in 2018. The new owners took over in March.

1.

$3.5 million, single-family house at 6502 Manana Place

The house, built in 1990, has a living area of 2,675 square feet and sold for $3.45 million, or $1,290 per square foot.

Price comparison

In comparison with La Jolla, a 9,847-square-foot single-family house that sold for about $7.9 million tops the list of the most expensive home sales in Rancho Santa Fe the week of March 20.

In total, seven sales were recorded in the area that week, with an average price of $4.5 million.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers. ◆