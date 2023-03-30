Home of the Week - 1642 Kearsarge Rd, La Jolla
4 BD/3 BA | 2,213 SF | $2,395,000
Perched atop the lush La Jolla hillside, this charming yet versatile contemporary retreat offers tree-lined ocean/whitewater north shore views. Nestled amidst tall, swaying trees, just a few blocks from the Village, 1642 Kearsarge Rd welcomes you with a private gated courtyard. The entry level invites you to explore the spacious three-level home, featuring era-relevant oversized windows and original oak wood floors, that create the ideal mid-century modern ambiance. Uniquely, the property provides street-to-street layout, ideal for building additional garages, casitas, or other structures. Embrace the beauty of La Jolla living at its finest.
Jeannie & Kelly Gleeson
SDCoastalHomes.com | 858-551-3355
DRE #01059544 | DRE# 01915338
