La Jolla real estate report, March 28: What were the most expensive recent local home sales?

A house that sold for $7.2 million tops the list of the most expensive recent residential real estate sales in La Jolla.

In total, seven sales were recorded in the area during the week of March 13, with an average price of $2.8 million.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales for which the title was recorded that week, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7.

$470,000, condominium at 8521 Villa La Jolla Drive

The condominium was built in 1972 and has a living area of 504 square feet. The price per square foot was $933. The new owners took over in March.

6.

$1.4 million, condominium at 6425 Caminito Sinnecock

The condominium was built in 1977 and has a living area of 1,893 square feet. The price was $1.35 million, or $713 per square foot. The new owners took over in March.

5.

$1.4 million, condominium at 5702 La Jolla Blvd.

The 1,261-square-foot condominium transferred ownership in March for a total purchase price of $1.395 million, or $1,106 per square foot. The unit was built in 2016.

4.

$2.4 million, detached house at 5841 Ravenswood Road

The house was built in 1959 and the living area totals 2,021 square feet. The price was $2.35 million, or $1,163 per square foot. The new owners took over in March.

3.

$2.6 million, single-family residence at 5562 Caminito Genio

The 6,826-square-foot house transferred ownership in March for a total purchase price of $2.63 million, or $385 per square foot. The house was built in 1994.

2.

$4.1 million, single-family house at 8225 Paseo del Ocaso

The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 2,493 square feet. The price was $4.05 million, or $1,625 per square foot.

1.

$7.2 million, single-family house at 2550 Via Barletta

The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 4,605 square feet. The price was $7.212 million, or $1,566 per square foot.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers. ◆