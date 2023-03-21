La Jolla real estate report, March 21: What were the most expensive recent local home sales?
A house that sold for nearly $8.3 million tops the list of the most expensive recent residential real estate sales in La Jolla.
In total, six sales were recorded in the area during the week of March 6, with an average price of $2.7 million.
The prices in the list below concern real estate sales in which the title was recorded that week, even if the property may have been sold earlier.
6.
$599,000, condominium at 8524 Via Mallorca
The 691-square-foot condominium, built in 1972, sold for $867 per square foot. The transfer of ownership was settled in February.
5.
$875,000, condominium at 3306 Via Alicante
The condo was built in 1974 and has a living area of 1,140 square feet. The price per square foot was $768. The new owners took over in February.
4.
$1.7 million, condominium at 6419 Caminito Blythefield
The 2,026-square-foot condominium transferred ownership in February for a total purchase price of $1.651 million, or $815 per square foot. The unit was built in 1982.
3.
$1.8 million, single-family residence at 5535 La Jolla Mesa Drive
The house, built in 1973, has a living area of 2,179 square feet. The price was $1.775 million, or $815 per square foot. The new owners took over in February.
2.
$3.3 million, single-family home at 929 Candlelight Place
The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,943 square feet. The price was $3.25 million, or $1,104 per square foot.
1.
$8.3 million, detached house at 6545 El Camino del Teatro
The price was $8.25 million, or $1,777 per square foot, for the house, which was built in 2022. It has a living area of 4,643 square feet.
Price comparison
By comparison with La Jolla, a 9,196-square-foot single-family residence that sold for $6.6 million tops Rancho Santa Fe’s list of the most expensive home sales the week of March 6.
In total, three sales were recorded in Rancho Santa Fe that week, with an average price of $3.8 million.
This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers. ◆
