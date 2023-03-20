Demolition and replacement plan for La Casa de Los Amigos is returning to La Jolla DPR after deadlock
The Development Permit Review Committee had a tie vote on the proposal last week and is taking it up again Tuesday, March 21.
A plan to demolish the historic La Casa de los Amigos blufftop home and replace it with a new house is back on the agenda for the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee on Tuesday, March 21, after the group deadlocked in a vote on the issue last week.
A motion to support the plan drew a 3-3 tie at the DPR’s March 14 meeting and the matter appeared headed to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for possible further review.
Plan to demolish La Jolla’s historic La Casa de Los Amigos moves ahead after alternatives stall
The blufftop home in Lower Hermosa would be replaced by a three-story, 10,567-square-foot house after efforts at preservation failed, applicants say.
However, “I think ... some DPR members want to seek another vote,” acting Chairman Greg Jackson said March 20.
The March 21 meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St.
Under the proposal, the two-story house — which was built in 1924 and has deteriorating footings and foundation — would be torn down and a three-story, 10,567-square-foot residence with decks would take its place at 6110 Camino de la Costa in La Jolla’s Lower Hermosa neighborhood. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.