Demolition and replacement plan for La Casa de Los Amigos is returning to La Jolla DPR after deadlock

A plan to demolish the historic La Casa de los Amigos blufftop home and replace it with a new house is back on the agenda for the La Jolla Development Permit Review Committee on Tuesday, March 21, after the group deadlocked in a vote on the issue last week.

A motion to support the plan drew a 3-3 tie at the DPR’s March 14 meeting and the matter appeared headed to the La Jolla Community Planning Association for possible further review.

However, “I think ... some DPR members want to seek another vote,” acting Chairman Greg Jackson said March 20.

The March 21 meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St.

Under the proposal, the two-story house — which was built in 1924 and has deteriorating footings and foundation — would be torn down and a three-story, 10,567-square-foot residence with decks would take its place at 6110 Camino de la Costa in La Jolla’s Lower Hermosa neighborhood. ◆