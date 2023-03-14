La Jolla real estate report, March 14: What were the most expensive recent local home sales?

A house that sold for $10.5 million tops the list of the most expensive recent residential real estate sales in La Jolla.

In total, 12 sales were recorded in the area during the week of Feb. 27, with an average price of $3.6 million.

The prices in the top-10 list below concern real estate sales in which the title was recorded that week, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10.

$1.9 million, single-family residence at 5980 Hedgewood Row

The house, built in 1997, has a living area of 2,786 square feet. The price was $1.92 million, or $689 per square foot.

9.

$2.2 million, single-family home at 5629 Soledad Road

The transfer of ownership of the 1,901-square-foot residence, built in 1961, was settled in February. The price was $1,157 per square foot.

8.

$2.4 million, single-family house at 5421 Linda Rosa Ave.

The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,516 square feet. The total price was $2.425 million, or $1,600 per square foot.

7.

$2.6 million, detached house at 1891 Caminito Quintero

The price was $2.635 million for the house, which was built in 1973 and has a living area of 2,574 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,024.

6.

$2.7 million, condominium at 6599 Caminito Blythefield

The 3,059-square-foot condominium transferred ownership in February for a total price of $2.738 million, or $895 per square foot. The home was built in 1977.

5.

$2.8 million, single-family home at 8515 Prestwick Drive

The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 2,900 square feet. The price per square foot was $966. The new owners took over in February.

4.

$4 million, single-family residence at 7617 Pepita Way

The price was $3.95 million for the house, which was built in 2003 and has a living area of 4,030 square feet. The price per square foot was $980.

3.

$4.5 million, detached house at 6823 Neptune Place

The total purchase price was $4.52 million, or $1,746 per square foot, for the 2,592-square-foot house built in 1972.

2.

$5.6 million, single-family home at 8067 Calle del Cielo

The house was built in 1969 and has a living area of 2,716 square feet. The price of $5.57 million was $2,053 per square foot.

1.

$10.5 million, detached house at 6320 La Jolla Scenic Drive

The new owners took over in January at the 7,797-square-foot house, built in 1987. The price per square foot was $1,347.

Price comparison

By comparison with La Jolla, a 3,797-square-foot single-family residence that sold for $2.1 million tops Rancho Santa Fe’s list of the most expensive home sales the week of Feb. 27.

In total, two sales were recorded in Rancho Santa Fe that week, with an average price of $1.7 million.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers. ◆