La Jolla real estate report, March 7: What were the most expensive recent local home sales?

A house that sold for $3.7 million tops the list of the most expensive recent residential real estate sales in La Jolla.

In total, 10 home sales were recorded in the area during the week of Feb. 20, with an average price of $1.9 million.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales in which the title was recorded that week, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10.

$615,500, condominium at 8520 Via Mallorca

The condominium, built in 1972, has a living area totaling 691 square feet. The price per square foot was $891. The new owners took over in February.

9.

$875,000, condominium at 8870 Villa La Jolla Drive

The home was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,243 square feet. The price per square foot was $704. The new owners took over in February.

8.

$1 million, condominium at 8137 Via Mallorca

The 1,416-square-foot condominium transferred ownership in February for a total purchase price of $1.02 million, or $720 per square foot. The home was built in 1976.

7.

$1.3 million, condominium at 3159 Morning Way

The property was built in 1979 and has a living area of 1,714 square feet. The price per square foot was $758.

6.

$2 million, condominium at 1001 Genter St.

The condominium changed hands in February for $1.95 million, or $931 per square foot. The unit was built in 1966 and has a living area of 2,094 square feet.

5.

$2 million, condominium at 7836 Ivanhoe Ave.

The home, built in 2001, has a living area of 2,247 square feet. The price was $2.028 million, or $903 per square foot.

4.

$2.2 million, single-family home at 5722 Skylark Place

The 2,820-square-foot house transferred ownership in February for a total purchase price of $2.175 million, or $771 per square foot. The house was built in 1965.

3.

$2.5 million, detached house at 516 Forward St.

The home, built in 1950, has a living area of 1,075 square feet. The price per square foot was $2,326.

2.

$2.7 million, single-family residence at 536 Nautilus St.

The 2,137-square-foot house was built in 1948 and sold for a price per square foot of $1,263. The new owners took over in February.

1.

$3.7 million, single-family house at 6661 Avenida Mirola

The 2,788-square-foot home sold for $3.666 million, or $1,315 per square foot. The house was built in 1990. The transfer of ownership was settled in February.

Median price change

The median price per square foot for a home sold in La Jolla decreased in February to $965. The price in January was $1,150.

Price comparison

By comparison with La Jolla, a 9,675-square-foot single-family house that sold for $8.5 million tops Rancho Santa Fe’s list of the most expensive home sales the week of Feb. 20.

In total, two sales were recorded in Rancho Santa Fe that week, with an average price of $6.2 million.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers. ◆