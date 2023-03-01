Advertisement
Real Estate

Rental of the Week - 1905 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla

4 BD | 4.5 BA | 3,686 SF | $25,000 Per Month

Unfurnished Long Term Rental

This exquisite property is the height of superior craftsmanship. An open concept home emanates luxury from the French Limestone Tiles and White Oak flooring to the Vintage Hickory Beams. Complemented with a 3 car garage, elevator and walking distance to the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

Watch HD Video at 1905Spindrift.com | Designed by Island Architects

Amber Anderson
858.333.6458
Amber.Anderson@SothebysRealty.com
AmberAnderson.com
DRE# 01423536

