Rental of the Week - 1905 Spindrift Dr, La Jolla
1905_Spindrift_Dr-Front.jpg
1905_Spindrift_Dr-View.jpg
1905_Spindrift_Dr-Interior.jpg
4 BD | 4.5 BA | 3,686 SF | $25,000 Per Month
Unfurnished Long Term Rental
This exquisite property is the height of superior craftsmanship. An open concept home emanates luxury from the French Limestone Tiles and White Oak flooring to the Vintage Hickory Beams. Complemented with a 3 car garage, elevator and walking distance to the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
Watch HD Video at 1905Spindrift.com | Designed by Island Architects
Amber Anderson
858.333.6458
Amber.Anderson@SothebysRealty.com
AmberAnderson.com
DRE# 01423536
