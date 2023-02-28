La Jolla real estate report Feb. 28: What were the most expensive recent local home sales?

A house that sold for $4.5 million tops the list of the most expensive recent residential real estate sales in La Jolla.

In total, nine sales were recorded in the area during the week of Feb. 13, with an average price of $2.4 million.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales in which the title was recorded that week, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9.

$888,000, condominium at 6455 La Jolla Blvd.

The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 989 square feet. The price per square foot was $898. The new owners took over in February.

8.

$1 million, condominium at 8127 Caminito Sonoma

The 1,416-square-foot condominium was built in 1978. The price per square foot was $706. The new owners took over in February.

7.

$1.3 million, condominium at 5410 La Jolla Blvd.

The transfer of ownership for the 1,347-square-foot condominium was settled in February. The total purchase price was $1.303 million, or $967 per square foot. The home was built in 2005.

6.

$1.4 million, condominium at 7555 Eads Ave.

The price was $1.374 million for the condominium, built in 1990 with a living area of 1,673 square feet. The price per square foot was $821.

5.

$2.5 million, condominium at 220 Coast Blvd.

The condo was built in 1959 and the living area totals 1,472 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,664. The new owners took over in February.

4.

$2.6 million, condominium at 7147 Fay Ave.

The 3,006-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $865 per square foot. The transfer of ownership was settled in January.

3.

$3.8 million, detached house at 7553 High Ave.

The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 4,099 square feet. The price was $3.77 million, or $920 per square foot.

2.

$3.9 million, single-family house at 8391 Prestwick Drive

The transfer of ownership was settled in February for the 3,717-square-foot home, built in 2002. The price was $1,049 per square foot.

1.

$4.5 million, single-family house at 964 Candlelight Place

The house was built in 2022 and has a living area of 4,200 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,071.

Price comparison

By comparison with La Jolla, a 6,000-square-foot single-family house in Rancho Santa Fe that sold for $3.1 million tops that community’s list of the most expensive home sales the week of Feb. 13.

In total, five sales were recorded in Rancho Santa Fe that week, with an average price of $2.4 million.

This article was created by artificial intelligence software that analyzes real estate data providers. ◆