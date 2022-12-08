Home of the Week - 2040 Via Ladeta
4 BR | 4.5 BA | 3,296 SqFt
Gorgeous residence in La Jolla with a single level floor plan surrounded by a beautiful garden that extends onto a modern outdoor deck with lush green views. Recently updated with a modern design, this exquisite light filled home features grand common areas including an integrated elegant living and dining room with a fireplace. Adjacent is a stunning kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, connecting to the TV room which has glass doors that overlook the backyard, deck and game room. $3,550,000
Malena Suárez
Luxury Property Specialist | Realtor® Top one-half of 1% Nationwide
858.344.6259 | MalenaSuarez.com | DRE 01424625
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties
