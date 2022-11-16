Home of the Week - 6389 Castejon Dr, La Jolla

6 BD | 7 BA | 2 HB | $22,865,000

Welcome to the Scenic Oasis, a BRAND NEW 11,000 sq ft resort-style estate built over a half-acre fully-developed lot in Muirlands, La Jolla. This one-of-a-kind property offers unique features including a foyer lounge, dual Master Suites, and a second-floor pool with a 12ft waterfall.

Experience hilltop sunsets, with coastline and ocean views from this reverse living floor plan and custom terraced backyard. Appreciate a full-size residential elevator for easy access to the first-floor - Lounge, Gym, Courtyard, Guest Suite, and more. Enjoy three kitchen and bar areas with 20 Wolf-Subzero appliances, including an elegant primary kitchen meticulously designed with marble, quartzite, brass, and stainless steel finishes - complementing the high-level custom finishes throughout the home.

La Jolla’s largest NEW CONSTRUCTION CRAFTSMAN ESTATE is the perfect home for year-round entertainment and enjoyment of the coastal lifestyle.

Cesar & Natasha Mora

(858) 539 - 6232 | Sales@expoluxsd.com

DRE #: 01948302 / 01948301

EXP Realty

