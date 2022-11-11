La Jolla Real Estate Notes: Realtor Amber Anderson reelected president of merchants association board

The La Jolla Village Merchants Association board of directors has reelected longtime resident and luxury real estate professional Amber Anderson to serve as the board president for 2022-23.

LJVMA was created to support businesses in the area by providing resources to the community and business owners.

“My family lives and works here, my kids attend school here and my office is located right in the heart of The Village at Sotheby’s Plaza, so I really have a vested interest in continuing to keep La Jolla such an amazing place,” Anderson said in a statement.

Anderson, who in April was named Realtor of the Year in the Central Large category by the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, also has served as treasurer for LJVMA and as chairwoman of the Young Professionals Network.

“It’s exciting to report that over the last year, the LJVMA has had the most engagement from our merchants and the community in many years,” Anderson said. “From our thriving First Friday Art Walk, which celebrates its one-year anniversary this December, to the Ferrari Friday community event during the Concours d’Elegance, along with the attendance at committee meetings and mixers, the business community of La Jolla is stronger than ever.”

For more information about the La Jolla Village Merchants Association and upcoming events, visit lajollabythesea.com. ◆