Advertisement
Share
Real Estate

Home of the Week, Inverness Drive, La Jolla

Inverness Drive
(ianrmeyers)
Inverness Drive
(ianrmeyers)
Inverness Drive
(Ian Rua Meyers)
Share

5 BR | 3 BA | 3,108 SqFt | 0.39 Acres
• Gorgeous well maintained Frank Lloyd Wright inspired one level home on very private, quiet street atop La Jolla Shores
• Remodeled over the years with contributions by architect Sim Bruce Richards
• The kitchen and family room extends this design concept designed by Architect Drexel Patterson of Island Architects. His design achievement was written up in an issue of San Diego Home & Garden Magazine as the “Art Gallery Kitchen.”
• The kitchen offers stainless steel countertops, cherry floors & cabinets and vaulted ceilings of planked white cedar which extend into the family room
• Includes a planting structure, small orchard, bridge, waterfall, Asian garden, as well as stunning Koi ponds outside 15-foot glass wall
• Minutes to UCSD, La Jolla Village, La Jolla Shores Beach, 3 major hospitals, and easy freeway and trolley access $2,975,000

Darcy Delano Smith
Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty
Each Office is independently Owned & Operated.
(858) 361-2097
pacificsothebysrealty.com
DRE #00885940

Real Estate Home of the Week

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement