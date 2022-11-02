Home of the Week - 6108 Cardeno Drive
1/3
6108_Cardeno_Drive-Front.jpg
2/3
6108_Cardeno_Drive-Living.JPG
3/3
6108_Cardeno_Drive-Kitchen.JPG
4 BD | 3.5 BA | 3,504 SF | 20,100 SF Lot
- Single Level Open Floor Plan
- Sit Down Views of the Ocean, Bay and City
- Seamless Indoor to Outdoor Living
- Front and Back Yard Spaces
Video, Floorplan, 3D Tour, Photos and more on website www.6108CardenoDr.com
$3,925,000
Ryan Mathys & Tracie Kersten
858.405.4004 | Ryan@LaJollaAgent.com | Tracie@LaJollaAgent.com
www.LaJollaAgent.com | DRE 01361941/01137669
COMPASS
