Home of the Month, 3535 Riviera Dr, San Diego

3535 Riviera Dr.
3535 Riviera Dr.
Panoramic Waterfront
4 BR | 3.5 BA | 3,209 SqFt
Panoramic views across Sail Bay and beyond to the Pacific Ocean abound from this gorgeous waterfront home in Pacific Beach’s highly sought after Crown Point neighborhood. Designed by renowned architect Paul Thoryk, the feeling is “nearly-new” in this contemporary home that has hardly been lived in since construction. $4,295,000

Steve Cairncross
(858) 859-3370
TeamCairncross.com
DRE #00859218

