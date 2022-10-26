Home of the Week, Inverness Drive, La Jolla

5 BR | 3 BA | 3,108 SqFt | 0.39 Acres

• Gorgeous well maintained Frank Lloyd Wright inspired one level home on very private, quiet street atop La Jolla Shores

• Remodeled over the years with contributions by architect Sim Bruce Richards

• The kitchen and family room extends this design concept designed by Architect Drexel Patterson of Island Architects. His design achievement was written up in an issue of San Diego Home & Garden Magazine as the “Art Gallery Kitchen.”

• The kitchen offers stainless steel countertops, cherry floors & cabinets and vaulted ceilings of planked white cedar which extend into the family room

• Includes a planting structure, small orchard, bridge, waterfall, Asian garden, as well as stunning Koi ponds outside 15-foot glass wall

• Minutes to UCSD, La Jolla Village, La Jolla Shores Beach, 3 major hospitals, and easy freeway and trolley access $2,975,000

