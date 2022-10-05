Home of the Week - 6070 La Jolla Mesa Dr
3 BR | 2.5 BA | $3,795,000
This single level home on a flat lot of over ½ acre offers a great opportunity to live in the coveted Muirlands section of La Jolla. Beautiful south-west backyard with a vast brick patio, a 40’ pool, a sauna, a gazebo and a porch is a great place to relax and ideal for large events. The solar pool heater lets one enjoy the pool even on cooler days. There are over 20 fruit and vegetable plants, 2 macadamia nut trees and a herbal garden. This home gets plenty of sunlight and the interior is turn-key ready, boasting newer Miele, Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances. A quiet location, just moments to beaches, parks, shops and restaurants.
Carol Hernstad
(858) 775-4473
chernstad@BHHSCal.com
DRE # 01271897
Berkshire Hathaway Home Services
