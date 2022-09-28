Advertisement
Real Estate

Rental of the Week - 5622 Taft Ave, La Jolla

$7,999/mo
3 BR + Office | 3 BA | 2,545 SqFt

This beautiful Spanish style home boasts an amazing Bird Rock location close to great food, shopping and the beach! This home features:

  • A wonderful roof deck with a upper level crow’s nest that has an ocean view.
  • An optional 4th bedroom/office; perfect for working from home!
  • Wood and tile floors throughout.
  • Solar panels installed.

Al Pesiri
Harland Property Management
(858) 367-0343
HarlandPropertyManagement.com
DRE #01864591

