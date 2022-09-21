Rental of the Week - 1402 W Muirlands Dr, La Jolla CA 92037

6 BR / 5 BA / 4,500 SF home on .87 of an acre. With over 200 feet of golf course frontage.

This La Jolla Country Club Casa is a Bohemian chic one story La Jolla ranch style house situated on .87 acre of land on the La Jolla Country Club. It’s nestled in the affluent Muirlands neighborhood 1 mile from famous Windansea beach. The house offers spectacular panoramic golf course and ocean views from every room of the house. Short distance to the beach and village. LJCC feels like a country getaway in the beautiful city of

La Jolla. The property has great scale and extreme privacy!

$16,500 per month

Saxon Boucher

(858)539-3145

saxonboucher.com

saxon@saxonboucher.com

DRE#01968619

Coldwell Banker West