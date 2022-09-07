Advertisement
Real Estate

Home of the Week - 8132 Camino Del Sol Unit E, La Jolla

2 BR | 2 BA | 1,148 Sq.Ft. | $1,540,000
Amazing Top-Floor End Unit

  • Located within the coveted La Jolla Shores.
  • Large windows that fill the open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.
  • Updated kitchen features a breakfast bar and overlooks the great/living room with a fireplace.
  • Primary bedroom with an en-suite bath and balcony.
  • This unit has a stacked washing machine and dryer in the laundry closet.
  • Includes two underground parking spaces within the gated garage.
  • Conveniently located close to Kellogg Park, La Jolla Shores Park, La Jolla Shores Beach, restaurants and shops.

Brien Metcalf
619.208.2239
brien.metcalf@cbrealty.com
CalRE #01261147
Coldwell Banker

