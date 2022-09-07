Home of the Week - 8132 Camino Del Sol Unit E, La Jolla
2 BR | 2 BA | 1,148 Sq.Ft. | $1,540,000
Amazing Top-Floor End Unit
- Located within the coveted La Jolla Shores.
- Large windows that fill the open floor plan with an abundance of natural light.
- Updated kitchen features a breakfast bar and overlooks the great/living room with a fireplace.
- Primary bedroom with an en-suite bath and balcony.
- This unit has a stacked washing machine and dryer in the laundry closet.
- Includes two underground parking spaces within the gated garage.
- Conveniently located close to Kellogg Park, La Jolla Shores Park, La Jolla Shores Beach, restaurants and shops.
Brien Metcalf
619.208.2239
brien.metcalf@cbrealty.com
CalRE #01261147
Coldwell Banker
